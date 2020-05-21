|
WRIGHT Passed away on 11th May
Alf, aged 98 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Nora, dearly loved Dad of Ken and June
and Father-in-law to Pat and Trevor. Grandad to Claire, Lisa, Matthew
and Angela and Great Grandad to
his eight Great Grandchildren.
He will be sadly missed by all of
his family and friends.
Donations in Alf's memory for
The Air Ambulance Service
may be sent c/o
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants, NN15 6NX,
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 21, 2020