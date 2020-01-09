|
|
|
STONE Alfie Suddenly taken from us on
4th December aged just 12 years.
Beloved Son of Kevin and Lynette and Brother to Maicey. A wonderful Grandson, Cousin and Nephew.
He will be forever missed by everyone whose lives he touched.
The funeral service will take place at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Friday 10th January
at 3:00pm.
All enquiries to:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020