Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Kettering
92a London Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 7QD
01536 513123
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Perry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Perry

Notice Condolences

Alfred Perry Notice
Perry Alf
(Alfred) Peacefully on 6th September 2020 aged 90 formerly of Desborough. Much loved husband to Margaret, loving father to David and Bernice, Stephen and Julie, step dad to David and dearly loved "pops" to Elaine. Grandad to Rebecca, Joseph and Lee. Alf will be sadly missed by
all family and friends.
Private cremation at Kettering
on Tuesday 29th September.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations if desired, direct to Battersea Dogs Home
(in memory of Bonnie)
All further enquiries to: Co-operative Funeralcare, 92a London Road, Kettering, NN15 7QD Tel: 01536-513123.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -