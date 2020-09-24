|
|
|
Perry Alf
(Alfred) Peacefully on 6th September 2020 aged 90 formerly of Desborough. Much loved husband to Margaret, loving father to David and Bernice, Stephen and Julie, step dad to David and dearly loved "pops" to Elaine. Grandad to Rebecca, Joseph and Lee. Alf will be sadly missed by
all family and friends.
Private cremation at Kettering
on Tuesday 29th September.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations if desired, direct to Battersea Dogs Home
(in memory of Bonnie)
All further enquiries to: Co-operative Funeralcare, 92a London Road, Kettering, NN15 7QD Tel: 01536-513123.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 24, 2020