McGowan
Alice On 11th August at Willowbrook House, Alice, formerly of Eastbrook,
Corby in her 96th year.
Dear wife of the late Dan,
much loved mum of Alice, Dan and Margaret and sons-in-law Jim and John. Loving Granny / Nan to her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A character to all who knew her.
Funeral to be held at 1pm on Wednesday 2nd September at
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
1 Darley Dale Road, Corby,
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 27, 2020