|
|
|
Burton Shepherd Alison Passed peacefully away on Wednesday 17th June 2020, aged 55 years.
Beloved wife of John,
step mum to Rosie
and much loved daughter of
Brian and Dorothy Laywood.
Will be sadly missed.
Funeral Service on Friday 3rd July at 10am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to LOROS c/o
A.J. Adkinson and Son Funeral Directors, 12 London Road, Oadby,
LE2 5DG Tel 0116 2712340 or online at www.ajadkinsonandson.com
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 25, 2020