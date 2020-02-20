Home

Notice Condolences

Allen Nunn Notice
NUNN Suddenly on
26th January, 2020 at home.
Allen aged 73 years of Rushden.
Beloved husband of Barbara.
Allen will be sadly missed
by all his family & friends.
Funeral service will take place at
The Asher Room, A. Abbott & Sons, Rushden on Tuesday 25th February at 2.00 p.m. followed by interment
at Rushden Cemetery.
Flowers or donations for
British Heart Foundation
may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden.
NN10 0LZ Tel. 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
