|
|
|
NUNN Suddenly on
26th January, 2020 at home.
Allen aged 73 years of Rushden.
Beloved husband of Barbara.
Allen will be sadly missed
by all his family & friends.
Funeral service will take place at
The Asher Room, A. Abbott & Sons, Rushden on Tuesday 25th February at 2.00 p.m. followed by interment
at Rushden Cemetery.
Flowers or donations for
British Heart Foundation
may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden.
NN10 0LZ Tel. 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020