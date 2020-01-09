|
EDMUNDS Alma On December 24th 2019, peacefully at Five Gables Nursing Home. Alma aged 94 years of Ringstead.
Beloved wife of the late Albert Edward. Much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Alma's funeral service will be held at The Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Friday 17th January at 9.30am. No flowers by request, donations if, desired for Cransley Hospice these can be sent direct to Cransley Hospice or a collection box will be made available at the service.
All further enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare 59, Brook Street, Raunds NN9 6LL Tel: 01933 623432
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020