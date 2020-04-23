|
|
|
FLYNN Andrew
(Drew) Died 11th April 2020,
aged 77 years.
Much loved husband of Margaret. Drew will be sadly missed by his daughters, grandchildren,
great grandchildren, brother, sisters and his many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Shire Lodge Cemetery, Corby NN17 2JY on 30th April 2020 at 1.30.
Funeral directors have informed the family that numbers at the graveside service are restricted to family only (10), due to Covid-19.
All enquiries to Corby Funeral Care,
15 New Post Office Square, Corby,
NN17 1PB. 01536 261997
[email protected]
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 23, 2020