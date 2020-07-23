Home

Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020
11:00
Edgar Newman Chapel of Kettering Crematorium
Andrew Gailey Notice
GAILEY Andrew Passed away after a long
illness on 14th July 2020
aged 81 years.
Much loved husband of Rosemary,
loving dad of Andrew and Lorraine,
father-in-law of Mark and Jenny,
Grumpy grandad of Gemma,
Nathaniel and Sarah,
great grandad of Faith and Toby.
A private family funeral service
is to be held at the
Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Tuesday 28th July at 11.00 a.m.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired for
Cransley Hospice
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 23, 2020
