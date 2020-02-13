|
|
|
CARTER Angela Aged 72 years, late of Earls Barton, sadly passed away on 6th February 2020 at Kenroyal Nursing Home.
Dearly loved and devoted wife, mother, nanny and a great friend to many.
She will be sadly missed.
The funeral will be held at 11am
on Wednesday 26th February at
Nene Valley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, but donations in aid of Ataxia UK can
be sent c/o Bruce Carter & Son,
Havelock Street, Wellingborough
NN8 4QA Tel: 01933 223228
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2020