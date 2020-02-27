|
|
|
FERGUSON On 5th February 2020,
Angela, aged 73 years,
passed away suddenly
and unexpectedly.
Dearly loved wife of Alan and
dearest sister of Nigel.
She will be sadly missed forever.
The funeral service will take place
at Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough on Tuesday
3rd March at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please by
request but if desired to the
Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance may be placed in the donation box on leaving the chapel or made online through the Chambers and Brighty website, www.chambersandbrighty.co.uk
All further enquiries to
Chambers and Brighty, Buckwell End,
Wellingborough, NN8 4LR.
Tel 01933 222707.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2020