Home

POWERED BY

Services
Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
14:00
Edgar Newman Chapel of Kettering Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Hammond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Hammond

Notice Condolences

Angela Hammond Notice
HAMMOND Angela (Gus) We wish to announce the death of
Angela (Gus) at Wicksteed Care Home,
Kettering, formerly of
Northfield Avenue,
on 7th May 2020, aged 71 years.
A long and courageously fought
battle with Dementia but
now resting in peace.
Funeral service to be held at
the Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Tuesday 19th May at 2pm.
Donations, if desired for
Guide Dogs for the Blind,
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk
Further enquiries please to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -