HAMMOND Angela (Gus) We wish to announce the death of
Angela (Gus) at Wicksteed Care Home,
Kettering, formerly of
Northfield Avenue,
on 7th May 2020, aged 71 years.
A long and courageously fought
battle with Dementia but
now resting in peace.
Funeral service to be held at
the Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Tuesday 19th May at 2pm.
Donations, if desired for
Guide Dogs for the Blind,
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk
Further enquiries please to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 14, 2020