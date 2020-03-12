Home

A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Ann Flack

Ann Flack Notice
FLACK Peacefully on 4th March 2020 at her home in Rushden, Ann, aged 87 years.
Now reunited with Rowan. Much
loved Mum of James and Sharran.
Loving Granny of Emma, Michael and
Abbie. A loving great grandmother.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough on Wednesday
18th March at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired, for
Diabetes UK may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020
