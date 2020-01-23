|
|
|
LAKE (née Beautiman) Passed away on 14th January,
Ann, aged 75 years.
Loving Mother to her children and Grandchildren. A wonderful Aunt to
her Nieces and Nephews, a second Mum to Amanda and a good
friend to many.
She will be sadly missed.
Now with her family that
went before her.
No more pain and suffering.
May she rest in peace in God's arms. Thank you to all those who attended Ann's funeral service on 22nd January. Donations in memory of Ann for
British Heart Foundation
may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering
NN15 6NX (01536) 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020