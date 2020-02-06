|
|
|
Macgregor Ann On 2nd February 2020, peacefully at Kettering General Hospital surrounded by her family, Ann, aged 74 years.
Loving wife of Bob and a
devoted mum and grandma.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Ann's funeral service will be held at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering, on
Tuesday 11th February at 9am.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, are being received by the family for
Cransley Hospice.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare, 92a London Road, Kettering NN15 7QD
Tel: 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 6, 2020