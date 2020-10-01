|
|
|
HARRISON On 22nd September 2020, peacefully at her home surrounded by her family,
Ann Marie, aged 83 years.
Loving mum, nannie
and great nannie.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Ann's funeral service will be held
at Shire Lodge Cemetery on
Wednesday 7th October at 1:00pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired please to Lakelands Hospice.
All further enquires please to
Co - operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 1, 2020