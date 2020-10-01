Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Edmunds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Edmunds

Notice Condolences

Anna Edmunds Notice
EDMUNDS Anna passed away peacefully on the 22nd September aged 64 years.
She will be forever missed by daughters Sam and Louise and by her grandchildren Sasha, Sophie,
Nathan, Lewis, James and Ciara.
A private funeral will be held.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for Cransley Hospice
may be sent to
Jack Warwick Funeral Service.
"Goodnight sweetheart, Sleep well, Love you xxx"
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -