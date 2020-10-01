|
|
|
EDMUNDS Anna passed away peacefully on the 22nd September aged 64 years.
She will be forever missed by daughters Sam and Louise and by her grandchildren Sasha, Sophie,
Nathan, Lewis, James and Ciara.
A private funeral will be held.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for Cransley Hospice
may be sent to
Jack Warwick Funeral Service.
"Goodnight sweetheart, Sleep well, Love you xxx"
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 1, 2020