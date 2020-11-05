Home

barn Anne McClemont Passed away peacefully on
26th October aged 83 years.

Much loved mum of Linda, John, Richard and Shona, loving grannie
to James, Matthew, Emily, Amy,
Michael, Laura, George, Holly,
Alex, Morgan and Josh.

She will be greatly missed by family, friends and all who knew her.

A private funeral service will be held at Kettering Crematorium on
16th November at 3.30 pm.

Family flowers only please.
Donations in her memory, if desired, can be sent directly to
Lakelands Hospice, Butland Road, Corby, NN18 8LX.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 5, 2020
