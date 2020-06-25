|
|
|
Anne Holdsworth (Nee Marlow)
Born 9th August 1935 in Kettering
- passed away peacefully at
Wicksteed Court Care Home
on 17th June 2020 aged 84 years.
Forever loved and cherished by friends, family and all that knew her.
A private funeral service will be held at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Tuesday 30th June
at 1.00pm.
Flowers or donations to Parkinson's UK may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Family
Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 25, 2020