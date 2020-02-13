|
PARKER Anne Of Wilby Park,
formerly of Rothwell.
Passed away unexpectedly on
5th February 2020, aged 82 years.
Will be sadly missed by all her family.
Funeral service to be held at
The Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Wednesday 19th February at 11:30am.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to
Alzheimer's Research UK
may be given at the service,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2020