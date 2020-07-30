|
|
|
Girvan In loving memory of
Anthony 'Tony', who peacefully passed away at home on 23rd July 2020
aged 79 years.
Brother of the late Pat, Tom, Annie and Mary, who will be welcoming him with loving arms. Beloved Brother in law, Cousin and friend to Bill, Alice and Gary.
Tony's funeral will be held at the
Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Monday 10th August at 11am.
The service to be attended by
family and invited guests only.
A memorial for Tony to be held
later in the year.
Family flowers only, donations if desired would be welcome to Lakelands Hospice at Home.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road,
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 30, 2020