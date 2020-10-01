|
|
|
Martin Anthony Peacefully on 17th September 2020
at Kettering General Hospital,
Tony, aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of Maureen,
loving dad of Tracey and Paul and father-in-law of John and June.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
A private funeral service will be
held on Monday 5th October.
Donations, if desired are being received by the family for
Kettering General Hospital.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road,
Kettering, NN15 7QD.
Tel: 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 1, 2020