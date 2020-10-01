Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Kettering
92a London Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 7QD
01536 513123
Notice Condolences

Anthony Martin Notice
Martin Anthony Peacefully on 17th September 2020
at Kettering General Hospital,
Tony, aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of Maureen,
loving dad of Tracey and Paul and father-in-law of John and June.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
A private funeral service will be
held on Monday 5th October.
Donations, if desired are being received by the family for
Kettering General Hospital.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road,
Kettering, NN15 7QD.
Tel: 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 1, 2020
