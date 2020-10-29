|
SMITH Anthony (Tony) Died suddenly at home
on 19th October 2020,
aged 80 years.
Beloved husband of the late Sally,
much loved father of Rachel
and David and devoted grandfather to Jake, Helena, Samuel, Hannah
and Matthew. Tony will be buried
at Scaldwell Church on
Thursday 5th November at 11am.
Sadly due to Covid, the funeral will be strictly limited to immediate family.
A memorial service to celebrate
Tony's full and happy life will be
held next year for wider friends
and family, when it is safe to do so.
If you would like to be invited please
notify Jack Warwick Funeral Service.
Family flowers only, donations to
the Injured Jockeys Fund or British
Heart Foundation may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 29, 2020