DOWNING Antoinette Passed away peacefully on
11th October 2020 aged 52 years.
Devoted wife of Chris,
loving mum of Megan and Jacob,
doting grandma of Orion
and a much loved sister of
Lorraine, Caroline and Mageruite.
Loving friend to many.
Funeral service to be held at
St John the Baptist, Corby
on Friday 30th October at 10.30am,
followed by committal service
at Kettering Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired for
Cancer Research UK
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 22, 2020