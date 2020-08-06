Home

FOX On 26th July 2020, after a long illness peacefully at his home in Rothwell, Arnold Owen, 'Arnie', a local sportsman.
Beloved husband of Kay, devoted dad of Kim and Tracy, father-in-law of Gavin and Stephen, much loved grandad of Ashleigh, Shannon, Caitlin, Kavan, Danika, Erin, Teagan and Caoimhe,
and great-grandad of Jayden,
Lexi and Brooklyn Owen.
Arnie will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Arnie's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering, on Thursday 13th August at 2.30pm. No flowers by request, donations if desired are for the Cardiac Centre and Urology Department at Kettering General Hospital, a collection plate will be available at the service.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare, Desborough. Tel 01536 765662.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 6, 2020
