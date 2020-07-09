|
FAREY Passed away on 25th June 2020, Arthur, aged 82 years.
Beloved husband
of the late Mary.
He will be sadly missed by
his family and friends.
We would like to thank both Lavender Care and Arthur's friends in the community, who provided him with such kind and generous support.
Due to health restrictions a private ceremony will take place at
Kettering Crematorium on 24th July.
If desired, Arthur would have welcomed donations to the RNLI, either online at rnli.org or via
A. Abbott & Sons, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 9, 2020