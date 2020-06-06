Home

Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Arthur Knight Notice
KNIGHT Arthur Passed away peacefully on
28th May 2020 aged 93 years.
Now reunited with his
beloved wife Vera.
A dear dad of Alan and
Grandad of Matthew and Mark.
Funeral service to be held at the
Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 11th June at 2.00 p.m.
All enquiries please to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 6, 2020
