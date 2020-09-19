|
|
|
COLEMAN Audrey Stella
(nee Judge) Formerly of Dulley Avenue, Wellingborough.
Passed away peacefully at
Summer Lane Care Home,
Western-super-Mare,
in the early hours of
Wednesday 9th September 2020.
Wife of the late Councillor Ted Coleman, she served as Mayoress twice,
much loved mum of Terry and David, mother-in-law and grandma. Her funeral will take place on 23rd September at 11.30am at Western-super-Mare Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations in her memory can be made to St Andrew's Church, Berrymoor Road, Wellingborough or The British Heart Foundation.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2020