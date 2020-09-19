Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Coleman

Notice Condolences

Audrey Coleman Notice
COLEMAN Audrey Stella
(nee Judge) Formerly of Dulley Avenue, Wellingborough.
Passed away peacefully at
Summer Lane Care Home,
Western-super-Mare,
in the early hours of
Wednesday 9th September 2020.
Wife of the late Councillor Ted Coleman, she served as Mayoress twice,
much loved mum of Terry and David, mother-in-law and grandma. Her funeral will take place on 23rd September at 11.30am at Western-super-Mare Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations in her memory can be made to St Andrew's Church, Berrymoor Road, Wellingborough or The British Heart Foundation.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -