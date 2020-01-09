Home

A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Audrey Folwell

Audrey Folwell Notice
FOLWELL Peacefully on 4th January 2020
at home in Rushden, Audrey,
aged 98 years.
Beloved wife of the late Arthur,
much loved mother of Terry and Gill
(daughter-in-law). Loving nan of
Peter and Nikki, Daniel and Lisa.
The funeral service will take place at
the Asher Room, A. Abbott and Sons,
Rushden on Thursday 23rd January
at 2.00pm followed by interment
at Rushden Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations if
desired for Diabetes UK may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons Independent Family
Funeral Directors, Bedford Road,
Rushden. NN10 0LZ Tel. 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020
