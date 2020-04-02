Home

Audrey Height Notice
HEIGHT Audrey Passed away suddenly on
21st March 2020, aged 79 years.
Beloved wife of John,
loved mum of Caroline and
Jeremy (son-in-law),
loving nan of Shaun and Victoria,
dear great grandma of
Annabel and 'the Bump'.
Private funeral service and a
Memorial service to be
announced at a later date.
All enquiries and donations
if desired for Cransley Hospice
may be made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 2, 2020
