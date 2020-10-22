Home

POWERED BY

Services
Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Roberts

Notice Condolences

Audrey Roberts Notice
ROBERTS Audrey Passed away peacefully on
15th October 2020, aged 90 years.
Now reunited with her beloved husband Sam.
Loving mum of Judith,
Heather and Elizabeth,
Martin, Kevin and Martin (sons-in-law),
loved Nanna to all her grandchildren
and great grandchildren.
Sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
A private funeral service will be held
at the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Monday 26th October at 1.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired for
St. James Church, Gretton
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -