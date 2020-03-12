|
|
|
OWEN Aurelia Cassandra
née Ellaway Passed away peacefully
on 7th March 2020.
Aurelia, aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late Peter
and dearly loved mum to Karen,
Hillary, Glyn and the late Lynda.
Mother in law to Joe and Patricia,
a dear Grandma and Great Grandma.
She will be sadly missed
by all the family.
Funeral service to take place
at the Albert Munn Chapel
Kettering Crematorium on Monday
23rd March 2020 at 12.30pm.
Donations, in lieu of flowers,
to Dementia UK may be sent to:
Jack Warwick
Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020