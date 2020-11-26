Home

CHICK Peacefully on
15th November 2020 at
Duke's Court, Wellingborough,
Avril of Grendon.
Beloved wife of the late Douglas.
Much loved mother,
grandmother and sister.
The Funeral Service will take place at
St Mary's Church, Grendon on
Friday 27th November at 11.00am
followed by interment
at Bozeat Cemetery.
Floral tributes may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 26, 2020
