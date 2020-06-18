Home

FORD Barbara Passed away peacefully on
31st May 2020 aged 89 years.
Wife of the late John,
loved mum of Hilary, Lesley,
Martin, Timothy and Beverley,
mother-in-law of Mark,
Liz and Nick,
loving grandma of Gayle,
Nick, Hayley, Tanya,
Meredith and Reuben,
great grandma of Onyx,
Lacey, Violet and Hattie,
dear sister of Linda and the late
Margaret and the late Maurice.
Sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
Private family funeral service
to be held at the Albert Munn Chapel
of Kettering Crematorium on
Monday 22nd June at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired for
Alzheimer's Research UK
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 18, 2020
