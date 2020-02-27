|
|
|
Hankins Barbara On February 17th 2020, suddenly at home in Desborough, aged 85 years. Wife of the late Brian, much loved mum of Martyn and Paul. Dear mother-in-law of Janice and Lynn. Loving nan of Lee, Lisa and Donna, big nanny of Ellie and Jack. Dear sister of Jeff and Margaret and sister-in-law of Nora. She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends. Barbara's Funeral Service will be held at Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Wednesday, 4th March at 1.00pm. Please feel free to wear bright colours. Family flowers only by request. Donations for Diabetes UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2020