SLOUGH On Wednesday
18th March 2020, suddenly at Kettering General Hospital.
Barbara Betty, aged 92 years of Kettering.
Beloved wife of the late Harold,
much loved mother to all her Children, loving nan to all her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Barbara's funeral service will be held at Warren Hill Crematorium on
7th April 2020.
However, this will be for immediate family only.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations if desired are being received for Barnwell C Ward at Kettering General Hospital.
All further enquiries to
J R Norris & Son, 59 Edinburgh Road, Kettering, Northants, NN16 8NZ
Tel: 01536 483220.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 26, 2020