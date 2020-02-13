|
|
|
KEMP Barry John Passed away peacefully at home on 3rd February 2020 surrounded by his family after a brave battle.
Loving husband of Jen,
beloved dad of Amanda, Chris and Sal,
devoted grampy to Danni, Mitch,
Daisy, Ellie and Rory and
great grampy to Max and Albie.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Barry's funeral service will take place at Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough on Monday
17th February at 1pm.
Family flowers only by request but
donations in Barry's memory to
Cancer Research UK may be left
in the donation box on leaving the
chapel on the day or made online
via the Chambers and Brighty website.
All further enquiries please to
Chambers and Brighty Funeral Directors, Buckwell End, Wellingborough, NN8 4LR.
Tel 01933 222707.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2020