Barry Laskey Notice
LASKEY Barry Leslie Passed away in Kettering General Hospital on 9th October 2020, aged 77.
Beloved husband of
Rita Janet (nee Frood).
Dearest father of Rebecca,
Edward and Simon.
Witty and wise Grandad of nine.
He lived a full, successful
and very happy life.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Andrews Church, Broughton on
Wednesday 4th November at
12.30 p.m. followed by burial.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired for
Cransley Hospice
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 22, 2020
