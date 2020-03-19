|
ROBINSON Suddenly on 4th March 2020
at his home in Wollaston,
Barry aged 73 years.
Beloved husband of the late Celia. Loving Dad of Gary and Jackie (Daughter-In-Law),
special Grandad of Josh.
The funeral service will take place at Wollaston Baptist Church on Tuesday 31st March at 11.00am followed by interment at Wollaston Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
Tel. 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2020