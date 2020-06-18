|
|
|
ROLLINGS Passed away peacefully at the
Old Vicarage Care Home on 12th June,
Barry, aged 81 years.
Deeply loved Husband of Valerie (Val), loving Dad of Dale, Mark and Brett, Father-in-law of Heather, Michelle and Mandy, devoted proud Grandad of Emma, Katie and Laura, Connor and Kieran, Ben and Charlie and
GG to Frankie, Jacob and Archie.
A private funeral service will take
place at Kettering Crematorium
on Thursday 25th June.
Family flowers only please but donations to Prostate Cancer UK
may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Independent Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 18, 2020