|
|
|
ROLLINGS Barry Val and her family would like
to thank friends and neighbours
for their kind words and support.
It was very moving to see many friends from dancing and bowling giving
a round of applause outside the Kettering Lodge Bowling Club.
Special thanks to the staff of
Old Vicarage Care Home for their care of Barry in his final few weeks.
Also to nurse Elizabeth from
Prospect House for her care and support over the years.
Finally, thank you for your donations
to Prostate Cancer UK
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 2, 2020