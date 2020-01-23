|
|
|
Wilson Passed away on 14th January,
Barry, aged 82 years.
Loving Dad to Mervin and Trudy,
Mandy and Ricky. A dear Grandad
and Great Grandad, he will be
sadly missed by all of the family.
Funeral Service to take place at
the Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Tuesday 28th January at 10.30am followed by burial.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations for
Cransley Hospice may be sent c/o
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road,
Kettering, NN15 6NX
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020