Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Wilson

Notice Condolences

Barry Wilson Notice
Wilson Passed away on 14th January,
Barry, aged 82 years.
Loving Dad to Mervin and Trudy,
Mandy and Ricky. A dear Grandad
and Great Grandad, he will be
sadly missed by all of the family.
Funeral Service to take place at
the Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Tuesday 28th January at 10.30am followed by burial.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations for
Cransley Hospice may be sent c/o

Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road,
Kettering, NN15 6NX
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -