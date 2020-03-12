Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Partridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice Partridge

Notice Condolences

Beatrice Partridge Notice
PARTRIDGE Beatrice On 23rd February 2020, Beatrice (Beattie) formerly
of Irthlingborough, passed away peacefully at Manor House
Residential Home, aged 87 years.
Beloved wife to the late Derek, loving
mother, aunt and great aunt, she will
be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Beattie's funeral will be held in
the Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Wednesday
18th March at 9:30am.
Family flowers only, donations will
be received at the service for the Alzheimers Society or may be sent to
A Abbott and Sons Independent
Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
Tel: 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -