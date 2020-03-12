|
PARTRIDGE Beatrice On 23rd February 2020, Beatrice (Beattie) formerly
of Irthlingborough, passed away peacefully at Manor House
Residential Home, aged 87 years.
Beloved wife to the late Derek, loving
mother, aunt and great aunt, she will
be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Beattie's funeral will be held in
the Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Wednesday
18th March at 9:30am.
Family flowers only, donations will
be received at the service for the Alzheimers Society or may be sent to
A Abbott and Sons Independent
Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
Tel: 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020