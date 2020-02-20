|
Commerford Bernard James of Desborough, passed peacefully away at Westhill Park on 6th February 2020 aged 93 years. Husband of the late Peg. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Edgar Newman Chapel) on Wednesday 4th March at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only, donations if desired for The Air Ambulance
may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020