LENTON Bernard Alan Died peacefully in his sleep,
at Clanfield Care Home, Islip
on 15th April 2020 aged 94 years.
Loving husband to the late Jean,
devoted father to Janet, Alan and John,
father-in-law to Colin, Linda and Rosi,
much loved grandad to Lisa,
Suzanne, Katie, Kerry,
Adam, James and Mark,
great grandad to Harriet, Ben,
Will, Georgia, Luke, Bella,
Annabelle, Beatrice, Lucy and Sam.
He will be greatly missed by all.
Funeral service will be held
for immediate family only at
the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Monday 27th April at 12.30pm.
A celebration of Bernard's life
will be held at a later date.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired for
Cransley Hospice
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 23, 2020