|
|
|
Rosier Bernard In loving memory of Bernard Rosier of Reservoir House, Cransley, who sadly passed away on
15th January 2020, aged 92 years old and who, until his death,
had been the oldest person.
'Born and Bred in the Village'.
Married for some 66 years to Edith, who died in 2015,
Bernard leaves behind three sons
(Karl, Dec and Peter),
four Grandchildren (Philip, Tara, Charlotte and Kyle) and two
Great Grandchildren (Sully and Watson - the latter born just days after
Bernard passed away).
Funeral Service: St Andrew's Church, Cransley - Wednesday, 12th February
at 1.00 pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations may be made to
Bernard's favourite charity, Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Service.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 6, 2020