|
|
|
Dainty Beryl Peacefully at home on
21st November 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Raymond,
dearly loved mother of Margaret, Angela and the late Gillian, grandmother of Ali, Jenny, Jonny,
Chris, Rachael, Anthony and Leo,
great grandmother of
Jessica, Serena and Arthur.
Funeral will take place on
10th December.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired for ' The Alzheimer's Society' may be sent by cheque to Beryl or Margaret's address.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare, Desborough Tel 01536765662.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 3, 2020