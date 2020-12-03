Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Kettering
115-117 Rushton Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN14 2QB
01536 765661
Resources
More Obituaries for Beryl Dainty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryl Dainty

Notice Condolences

Beryl Dainty Notice
Dainty Beryl Peacefully at home on
21st November 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Raymond,
dearly loved mother of Margaret, Angela and the late Gillian, grandmother of Ali, Jenny, Jonny,
Chris, Rachael, Anthony and Leo,
great grandmother of
Jessica, Serena and Arthur.
Funeral will take place on
10th December.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired for ' The Alzheimer's Society' may be sent by cheque to Beryl or Margaret's address.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare, Desborough Tel 01536765662.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -